901 professional beggars arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Traffic police have arrested 901 professional beggars from important sections of the city during its drive against begging.

Nine beggars were held under vagrancy act while 18 FIR's have been lodged against them in relevant police stations.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that concerted efforts were being made by the police and administration to eliminate the menace.

He informed that special squads of city traffic police in Rawal region and Potohar region deployed on the city roads. The motorists have to face professional beggars who seek alms at signals on Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Mareer Chowk and Cantonment roads.