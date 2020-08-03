9,014 emergency victims rescued during Eid days holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Monday said that Rescue-1122 personnel provided services to 9,014 victims of 8,929 emergencies across the province during the Eid holidays.

Chairing a meeting at Rescue Headquarters here, he said that Rescue personnel responded to 3,723 emergencies of road traffic crashes in which 39 precious lives were lost in the holidays.

Besides road accidents, the Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 3,564 medical emergencies, 343 crime incidents, 85 fire incidents, 29 drowning and 1,185 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

Out of 4,258 road traffic accident victims, 2,201 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals. as many as 391 victims had received head injuries, 190 multiple fractures, 669 single fractures, and 64 spinal injuries.

Also, 2,944 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid by trained medical teams and sent home.

The meeting was also informed that higher number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal on Eid days.

The Rescue-1122 Lahore responded to 1,143 emergencies including 581 road traffic crashes. Faisalabad responded to 773 emergencies including 331 road accidents, Multan dealt with 662 emergencies with 325 accidents, Bahawalpur responded to 462 emergencies with 131 accidents and Sahiwal dealt with 447 emergencies including 136 road accidents during the Eid holidays.

The PES director general was informed that 11,130 rescuers performed duties in three shifts at 650 key points, established across Punjab including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of Motorbike Ambulances.