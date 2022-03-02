UrduPoint.com

9025 Bags Urea Supplied To 13 Notified Dealers For Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 07:52 PM

As many as 9025 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 13 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 9025 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 13 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that 5225 urea bags were supplied to 7 dealers in Tehsil City/Sadar including 1200 bags to Adil Riaz Traders Industrial Estate, 625 bags to Olakh Traders Nalka Kohala, 200 bags to Insaf Enterprises Jhal Khannuana Bridge, 1600 bags to Arshad Khaad Dealers Borewal Adda, 300 bags to Rashid & Co Jhal Khannuana Bridge, 700 bags to Malik Taj & Sons Main Bazaar old Grain Market Dijkot and 600 bags to Siraj & Sons 29 Morr.

Similarly, 2400 bags of fertilizers were supplied to 3 dealers including 1200 bags to Ahmad & Bro, 600 bags to Umar Corporation Mamonkanjan and 600 bags to Waheed Corporation.

Meanwhile, 1400 bags of fertilizers were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri including 600 bags to Muneeb Arshad Adda Mureedwala, 600 bags to Malik Haidar and 200 bags to Hamza Traders Gojra Road.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate, he added.

>