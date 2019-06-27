UrduPoint.com
9029 Vehicles Checked, 391 Impounded And Rs. 5080226 Tax Recovered: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

9029 vehicles checked, 391 impounded and Rs. 5080226 tax recovered: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

As many as 9029 vehicles had been checked across Sindh while 391 vehicles had been impounded and documents of 569 vehicles had also been seized, in the first three days of Road Checking Campaign by the Sindh Excise and Taxation department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 9029 vehicles had been checked across Sindh while 391 vehicles had been impounded and documents of 569 vehicles had also been seized, in the first three days of Road Checking Campaign by the Sindh Excise and Taxation department.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Thursday.

Out of 9029 vehicles, in Karachi 2290 vehicles, in Hyderabad 2250 vehicles, in Sukkur 980 vehicles, in Larkana 2150 vehicles, in Mirpurkhas 797 vehicles and in Shaheed Benazirabad 562 vehicles had been checked.

So far in Karachi Rs. 332906, in Hyderabad Rs. 1204906, in Sukkur Rs. 716553 , in Larkana Rs. 1548204, in Mirpurkhas Rs.

437735 and in Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 839922 were collected in term of taxes, fines and withholding tax.

