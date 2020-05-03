UrduPoint.com
903 Zaireen, Tableeghi, Foreign Travellers Sent Homes From Faisalabad Quarantine Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::As many as 903 Iran-returned zaireen, activists of Tablighi Jamaat and others returned from abroad have been sent to their respective district from quarantine centers Faisalabad after their coronavirus test proved negative twice.

According to spokesman of district administration, 296 Zaireen, 65 Tableegi and 542 foreigners had left quarantine centers and now 609 UAE returned pepole, 3 zaireen, 4 Tableegi and 12 staff members of air flight are in quarantine.

He said that corona test of 518 people had been conducted in Faisalabad, out of which, 383 were declared negative and 73 positive while results of 62 samples have yet to receive. However, 23 people have recovered and gone home.

Similarly, 28 corona-confirmed patients are currently under treatment at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad which was reserved for corona patients only, spokesman added.

