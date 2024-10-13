Open Menu

905 Dengue Cases Reported Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab is witnessing a surge in dengue cases, with Rawalpindi emerging as the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the latest figures released by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, a total of 3,403 dengue cases have been recorded across the province in 2024, with 905 cases reported in the last week alone.

In the past 24 hours, 118 new cases were identified, 102 of them in Rawalpindi. Lahore reported three new cases, while Chakwal and Sialkot recorded two cases each. One case each was reported from Pakpatan, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, and Gujranwala.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that necessary arrangements to combat dengue have been made, and a sufficient stock of medicines is available in public hospitals across the province.

In light of the rising number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the Dengue virus. Citizens are also encouraged to cooperate with health teams actively working to curb the outbreak.

For those seeking treatment, information, or to file complaints related to Dengue, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033. Officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in containing the spread of the virus across the province.

