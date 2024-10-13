905 Dengue Cases Reported Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab is witnessing a surge in dengue cases, with Rawalpindi emerging as the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the latest figures released by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, a total of 3,403 dengue cases have been recorded across the province in 2024, with 905 cases reported in the last week alone.
In the past 24 hours, 118 new cases were identified, 102 of them in Rawalpindi. Lahore reported three new cases, while Chakwal and Sialkot recorded two cases each. One case each was reported from Pakpatan, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, and Gujranwala.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that necessary arrangements to combat dengue have been made, and a sufficient stock of medicines is available in public hospitals across the province.
In light of the rising number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the Dengue virus. Citizens are also encouraged to cooperate with health teams actively working to curb the outbreak.
For those seeking treatment, information, or to file complaints related to Dengue, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033. Officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in containing the spread of the virus across the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Girl Child Day marked at Women University2 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat hold session on significance of Ghazal2 minutes ago
-
Four killed over property issue in Kolai Palas2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Idrees Chohan assumes charge as acting President of HCSTSI2 minutes ago
-
Distribution of Himat cards underway in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Smog control: 300 vehicles seized, Rs3.9m fine imposed22 minutes ago
-
23 essential crops set for Punjab winter cultivation season22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 119,600 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Three-day training sessions for Wildlife staff concludes22 minutes ago
-
Farmer advisory for wheat cultivation32 minutes ago
-
Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards32 minutes ago
-
Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices42 minutes ago