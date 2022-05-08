UrduPoint.com

9057 Children Immunized Polio Drops At TTPs In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 08:20 PM

9057 children immunized polio drops at TTPs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :As many as 9057 children have been immunized at three major temporary travel points (TTPs) set up in Hyderabad.

Due to the movement of population on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr, temporary travel points were set up by the district administration at three places for immunizing children against polio virus and 24 teams consisting of 48 staff members accomplish the task.

Polio teams performed their duty in shifts to immunize traveling children up to 5 years of age and administered polio drops to 9057 children till Saturday (May 7).

According to the spokesperson, 4687 children were vaccinated at the railway station, 2529 at the Al-Falah bus stop and 1819 at the Hattri Bypass bus stand.

The immunization teams carried out the work under the supervision of Sindh Health Department, law enforcement agencies, WHO and UNICEF.

