908 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 16 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

908 new Coronavirus cases reported; 16 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 11,695 as 908 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Sixteen corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 95 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,449 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,150 in Sindh, 10,371 in Punjab, 3,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,810 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 714 in Balochistan, 313 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 476 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 312,638 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 331,108 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,938, Balochistan 15,876, GB 4,211, ICT 19,454, KP 39,277, Punjab 103,587 and Sindh 144,765.

About 6,775 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,611 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 2,347 in Punjab five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,273 in KP where two of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 215 in ICT one of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 149 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 88 in AJK among one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 4,376,604 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 897 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

