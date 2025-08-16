90kg substandard meat destroyed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority found 90 meat substandard and unhealthy here at Chak No 7 NB Bhera Road Bhalwal and destroyed it

A team, working under the supervision of Food Safety Officer Sargodha Saima Akram along with Assistant Food Safety Officer Muhammad Bilal, Ghulam Fatima and Deputy Director Livestock Bhalwal, Dr.

Tyab Rehman, and veterinary officer Muhammad Sarmad on Saturday raided slaughterhouses in Bhalwal to check the quality and standard of meat.

The PFA during checking found a slaughter house meat substandard at Chak No 7 NB Bhera Road Bhalwal

and destroyed 90 kg meat house and lodged an FIR against the owners, including Muhammad Shahid Absas, Asadullah and Azhar Abbas.