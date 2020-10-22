90pc chances to recover from breast cancer if detected timely: Pro Chancellor

Pro Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr, Nida Hussain Thursday said that the breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death and most common cancer among women all over the world and we have 90 to 95 pc chances to recover it successfully only if we catch it timely or in early stages because prevention is the best cure

He was speaking on the occasion of Pink Ribbon Day here, during virtual seminar "Early Detection, Saves Lives!" organized by Ziauddin University to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Nida Hussain suggested younger women of age group 20 to 30 to make breast screen and self-examination a habit at least once a month. For evaluation and modalities mammography is recommended after the age of 40. It should be required every 2 years for the mentioned age group to go for mammography.

While talking about breast cancer as a taboo, she said "illness itself is considered as a taboo in Pakistani society. Generally, women hide the breast cancer symptoms and all the other health conditions. There is a fear in women to discuss any kind of symptoms or changes and they often get fear of losing breast and feel so disgusting and horrible to even think about this so they avoid treatment. We need to change this perspective and help them to get through this trauma. Women need to empower in our society." Highlighting the challenges that oncologists had faced during COVID-19, Prof. Tariq Siddiqui, consultant Oncologist and Director Cancer Center, Dr. Ziauddin Hospital said "we have been seeing cases throughout the COVID-19 and we have been doing it face to face with all the SOPs. Luckily, we have not seen any breast cancer death cases during the COVID-19.

"We need to fight breast cancer throughout the year and should not wait for the month of October only to create awareness. Our society and specially females need awareness because screening and awareness is the main key to control this cancer. In Pakistan Main reason for the breast cancer spread is that people do not want to be tested", he further added.

Replying to the question about how fast breast cancer can spread, Consultant Breast & General Surgeon Dr. Ziaud din Hospital, Dr. Nida Wahid Bashir said that cancer in young females, pregnant females and in between the tenure of breast feed is always aggressive and have ability to spread faster.

Whenever women feel unusual changes in their breasts, without any delay they need to get it checked by a doctor.

During the session, she emphasized on the need to know about breast cancer in pregnant women, she said "breast cancer in pregnant women is the worst kind of cancer we have come across. It depends on the pregnancy stage. It's mandatory to tell the public that patients can get chemotherapy during pregnancy till the delivery time of a baby and surgeries are recommended after delivery. For pregnancy or conceiving a baby, a one-year gap is necessary for the breast cancer survivor after chemotherapy to reduce the effects of chemo on their bodies." "Usually, common cases of breast cancer we receive are about 50-60 pc of the old or middle-aged group but now we have started receiving breast cancer in young girls which is definitely alarming for us", said Dr. Zubia Masood, Consultant Breast & General Surgeon, Dr. Ziauddin Hospital. She was talking about risk factors in breast cancer.

Talking about modifiable risk factors and non-modifiable risk factors of breast cancer, Dr Zubia Masood said that there are two types of risk factors in breast cancer, genetic and environmental factors. Genetic factors cancer cannot be changed but environmental factors can be changed. Body weight, physical activity, alcohol use, smoking, exposure to hormones, pregnancy and discontinuation of breastfeeding, high fat diets, late marriages, and radiation exposure are modifiable risk factors.

Whereas, non-modifiable risk factors include gender and age, family cancer history and genetics, early menstruations and late menopause, breast density and breast sizes.

"Unfortunately, in Pakistan we do not have as such screening programmes in other countries at the age of 45 women start screening procedures. Usually, females living in remote areas do not come back for follow-up check up after getting treatment. Mammography is the common tool for the screening process and teenage girls with a family history of breast cancer are highly recommended to start screening from their early age", said Dr. Zubia Masood as she was talking about the early detection and screening.