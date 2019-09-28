90pc land required for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City procured

UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam on Saturday chaired a meeting to review progress on LDA City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam on Saturday chaired a meeting to review progress on LDA City.

In a meeting, the DG said that more than 90 per cent land required for the LDA City (Phase-I) project had been procured as 12,311 out of 13,000 kanals of land had been offered to the LDA.

He ordered for expediting the process for acquiring the remaining 689 kanals of land. He asked for specially deputing relevant revenue staff and officials from the sub-registrar's office at the LDA head office for speeding up mutation of land title in the name LDA.

He asked for earmarking land for construction of access roads for the scheme and preparing estimates of cost to be incurred for the purpose.

The meeting was informed that computerized balloting for allocation of plot numbers against exempted files of LDA City would be held on Nov 30, 2019 through Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). The schedule for finalising arrangements for the purpose had already been approved by the LDA DG.

Last date for receipt of applications for issuance of exemption letters/ transfer of files has been fixed as Nov 16, 2019. Proceedings towards issuance of exemption/ transfer letters would be completed till Nov 26, 2019. All the data of exemption/ transfer letters would be uploaded on official website of LDA, www.lda.gop.pk, by Nov 28, 2019. Computerised balloting through the PITB would be held on Nov 30, 2019.

