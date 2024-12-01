90pc verification for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran complete

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) About 90 percent verification process under the Punjab government's initiative 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged couples has been completed as over 136 applications have been received across the district.

According to Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nazia Sharif, the verification process was near completion. She said that a meeting was scheduled next week in which the project would be discussed.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents. Applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312.