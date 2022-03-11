UrduPoint.com

90pc Work On Sabzazar Sports Complex Completed

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Ahmad Aziz Tarar was informed on Friday that more than 90 per cent work on Sabzazar sports complex had been completed

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the DG visited the complex site to review the construction work.

LDA Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed briefed the DG about the ongoing work on the project. He said that the project would be completed with Rs 880 million.

The complex would have a gym, squash court, badminton court, table tennis, swimming pool, snooker club, basketball, cafeteria, long tennis court, basketball court, jogging track, carom room, card room and other facilities.

