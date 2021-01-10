91 cops reshuffled

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry has reshuffled 91 police personnel including 10 officers to improve performance of the department in the city.

A spokesman said that Sub Inspector (SI) Madam Farrah Batool in-charge Investigation Rail Bazaar police station was transferred and appointed as in-charge Homicide Rape Investigation Civil Lines police station, while SI Allah Bukhsh was transferred from Police Lines and appointed to Sandal Bar police station.

Similarly, SI Shehzad Javaid was transferred from Jhang Bazaar police station to Batala Colony police station, SI Muhammad Akram Incharge Investigation Batala Colony to Jhang Bazaar police station, ASI Maqsood Masih from Police Lines to Batala Colony police station, ASI Habib Ullah from Factory Area to Batala Colony, ASI Hasan Mehmood from Reader Branch to Khurarianwala police station, ASI Muhammad Arif from Thikriwala police station to Dijkot police station while ASI Muhammad Farooq from Lundianwala police station and appointed as Naib Court Squad.