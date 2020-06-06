UrduPoint.com
91 Corona Confirmed Patients In General, Allied Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:17 PM

As many as 91 confirmed patients of coronavirus are under treatment in two hospital of Faisalabad including 61 patients in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 30 patients in Allied Hospital Faisalabad while 10 of them are in critical condition

According to Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Dr Ejaz Akhtar Bhatti, 80 patients are brought to the hospital which is fully reserved for corona patients.

He said that 61 patients were positive with corona positive in the hospital while reports of other 19 patients were still awaited. He said that six corona patients were in critical condition and they were on ventilators.

He said that 49 corona related deaths have so far been reported from this hospital. He appealed to the public to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus which is the only best solution to fight against the virus.

On the other hand, 30 corona confirmed patients are admitted in the Allied Hospital where the hospital administration has evacuated gynecology and ENT wards for corona patients.

According to MS Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, 81 patients were brought to the Allied Hospital where reports of 30 patients came positive with coronavirus while reports of remaining patients are still awaited.

He said that 70 patients were provided oxygen while 4 patients were on ventilator in the hospital.

He further said the hospital administration arranged oxygen facilityfor 150 corona patients, however, efforts were on to increase thefacility up to 200 patients in the hospital.

