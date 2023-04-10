91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi administration on Monday, imposed fines of more than Rs 0.394 million on 91 vendors during the ongoing campaign against overcharging.

The administration on the 19th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 8 bakeries, Rs 32,000 on 5 poultry shops, Rs 68,000 on 13 grocery stores, Rs 37,000 on 10 meat sellers, Rs 14,000 on 16 vegetable sellers, Rs 26,000 on 16 fruit sellers and Rs 104,000 on 16 milk sellers while Rs10,000 was imposed on a flour seller, said a statement issued here by the commissioner office.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteering while all the magistrates were instructed to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers charging more than the fixed prices so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

He said that Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up a bachat bazar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

He further instructed that if any vendor or shopkeeper was found overcharging he would be treated according to the law.

The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling telephone numbers 02199203443 - 02199205645.