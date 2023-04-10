Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

91 Illegal Profiteers Receive Fines Of Rs0.394 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:14 PM

91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 million

The Karachi administration on Monday, imposed fines of more than Rs 0.394 million on 91 vendors during the ongoing campaign against overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi administration on Monday, imposed fines of more than Rs 0.394 million on 91 vendors during the ongoing campaign against overcharging.

The administration on the 19th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 8 bakeries, Rs 32,000 on 5 poultry shops, Rs 68,000 on 13 grocery stores, Rs 37,000 on 10 meat sellers, Rs 14,000 on 16 vegetable sellers, Rs 26,000 on 16 fruit sellers and Rs 104,000 on 16 milk sellers while Rs10,000 was imposed on a flour seller, said a statement issued here by the commissioner office.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteering while all the magistrates were instructed to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers charging more than the fixed prices so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

He said that Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up a bachat bazar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

He further instructed that if any vendor or shopkeeper was found overcharging he would be treated according to the law.

The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling telephone numbers 02199203443 - 02199205645.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine All Million Flour

Recent Stories

Eurasian Development Bank to Invest $600Mln in Ren ..

Eurasian Development Bank to Invest $600Mln in Renewable Energy Projects Over Ne ..

1 second ago
 Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

38 seconds ago
 Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visit ..

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visits examination centres

39 seconds ago
 Cases against PTI leadership: The Lahore High Cour ..

Cases against PTI leadership: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declines plea to stop ..

41 seconds ago
 Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm ..

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm-e-Ali processions

5 minutes ago
 Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali ..

Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali procession on April 11

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.