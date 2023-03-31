UrduPoint.com

91% KP Population Benefiting Of Free Flour Package: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

91% KP population benefiting of free flour package: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Energy & Finance, Himayatullah Khan Friday said that 91% population of the province was taking benefit of the free flour package introduced by the provincial government.

He was jointly presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the flour mills association, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DC) with Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery here at Civil Secretariat.

The advisor to KP chief minister assured Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) of all possible cooperation and taking serious steps to address issues faced by them.

During a briefing regarding the free flour distribution package, the meeting was told that over 1,80,000 deserving families had been provided free flour under the scheme.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that beside the provision of free flour under the Ramazan Package, the provincial government was also ensuring the availability of the commodity in bazaars of the province.

He directed the concerned authorities to maintain strict surveillance of the availability and price of the flour in markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

3 minutes ago
 ‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Ta ..

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decisio ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Frid ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

18 minutes ago
 UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

33 minutes ago
 SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.