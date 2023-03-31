PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Energy & Finance, Himayatullah Khan Friday said that 91% population of the province was taking benefit of the free flour package introduced by the provincial government.

He was jointly presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the flour mills association, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DC) with Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery here at Civil Secretariat.

The advisor to KP chief minister assured Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) of all possible cooperation and taking serious steps to address issues faced by them.

During a briefing regarding the free flour distribution package, the meeting was told that over 1,80,000 deserving families had been provided free flour under the scheme.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that beside the provision of free flour under the Ramazan Package, the provincial government was also ensuring the availability of the commodity in bazaars of the province.

He directed the concerned authorities to maintain strict surveillance of the availability and price of the flour in markets.