UrduPoint.com

91 More Dengue Cases Reported In Islamabad During 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 10:31 PM

91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during 24 hours

At least 91 more patients with dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours at various labs and hospitals across the city, Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Ashraf informed media on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 91 more patients with dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours at various labs and hospitals across the city, Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Ashraf informed media on Thursday.

He was chairing a meeting to review dengue situation in the Federal capital. The officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and assistant commissioners were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that anti-dengue fumigation activity was carried out in sectors I-10, G-6, G-14, and Jhangi Syedan.

Similarly, ptv building, Dhok Jilani, PWD Town, and Ghauri Town P5 were also covered during the fumigation.

Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed checked some 13 places, including junkyards, service stations and other dengue larvae breeding sites.

Five persons were issued warning for noncompliance of anti-dengue standard operating procedures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Media PTV

Recent Stories

IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fig ..

IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fight against crimes

9 minutes ago
 FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax t ..

FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax targets for months of July-Augu ..

9 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regar ..

UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regarding Referenda in Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirt ..

Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirts in parks, public places

11 minutes ago
 Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to ..

Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to Account After Nord Stream Inci ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats Fr ..

Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro - Foreign Minist ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.