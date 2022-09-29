91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during 24 hours

At least 91 more patients with dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours at various labs and hospitals across the city, Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Ashraf informed media on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 91 more patients with dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours at various labs and hospitals across the city, Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Ashraf informed media on Thursday.

He was chairing a meeting to review dengue situation in the Federal capital. The officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and assistant commissioners were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that anti-dengue fumigation activity was carried out in sectors I-10, G-6, G-14, and Jhangi Syedan.

Similarly, ptv building, Dhok Jilani, PWD Town, and Ghauri Town P5 were also covered during the fumigation.

Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed checked some 13 places, including junkyards, service stations and other dengue larvae breeding sites.

Five persons were issued warning for noncompliance of anti-dengue standard operating procedures.