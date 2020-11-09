UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

91 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

91 more patients tested positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) tested 4,858 samples for the COVID-19 among which 91 samples appeared positive.

According to the statistics shared by a health official here on Monday, the lab, which is located in the premises of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, received and tested 4,858 samples from 23 districts of Sindh.

As many as 4,767 samples were tested negative and 91 were tested positive.

More than one third of those tested positive belonged to Hyderabad district alone.

Out of the 272 coronavirus suspects whose samples were sent to the lab from Hyderabad some 33 or more than 12 percent were tested positive.

Some 10 people from Jamshoro, 9 from Sanghar, 6 each from Tando Allahyar and Shaheed Benazirabad and 5 each from Shikarpur and Dadu districts were also tested positive.

The daily statistics were issued past Sunday midnight.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Sanghar Dadu Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

30 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

33 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

52 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.