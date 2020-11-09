91 more patients tested positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) tested 4,858 samples for the COVID-19 among which 91 samples appeared positive.

According to the statistics shared by a health official here on Monday, the lab, which is located in the premises of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, received and tested 4,858 samples from 23 districts of Sindh.

As many as 4,767 samples were tested negative and 91 were tested positive.

More than one third of those tested positive belonged to Hyderabad district alone.

Out of the 272 coronavirus suspects whose samples were sent to the lab from Hyderabad some 33 or more than 12 percent were tested positive.

Some 10 people from Jamshoro, 9 from Sanghar, 6 each from Tando Allahyar and Shaheed Benazirabad and 5 each from Shikarpur and Dadu districts were also tested positive.

The daily statistics were issued past Sunday midnight.