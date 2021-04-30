UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

91 More Surfaced Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

91 more surfaced positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :About 91 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22369 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 723086 people were screened for the virus till April 30 out of which 91 more were reported positive.

As many as 20729 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 236 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

