91 Murder Cases Reported In Vehari In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 2024

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Ninety-one murder cases were reported in district Vehari during the year 2024 while 37 alleged criminals were killed in encounters with police, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Captain (Retired) Mansoor Amaan, in a statement, said that the district witnessed reduction in different crimes ranging from 3 to 39 per cent in 2024, adding that most of the killings occurred due to old enmity, domestic dispute and property related differences while few others included seven killed during dacoity incidents and two more in extortion cases.

Thirty-seven alleged criminals were killed in encounters with police while 30 others were left disabled.

The DPO said that police were able to resolve many blind cases and a dozen accused involved in these cases were arrested. Illegal arms recovery included 10 Kalashnikovs, 71 guns, 31 rifles, 750 pistols, 10 carbines, and 13 revolvers.

Over 1,083kg narcotics including 109 kilogram ice, 123kg heroin, 800kg hashish, 51 kilogram opium besides 57000 litres of alcohol were recovered while 106 distilleries were unearthed.

Police smashed 250 gangs and arrested 625 criminals during the year 2024, yielding recovery of looted/stolen valuables worth Rs 246.3 million, the spokesman concluded.

