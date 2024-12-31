91 Murder Cases Reported In Vehari In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Ninety-one murder cases were reported in district Vehari during the year 2024 while 37 alleged criminals were killed in encounters with police, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Captain (Retired) Mansoor Amaan, in a statement, said that the district witnessed reduction in different crimes ranging from 3 to 39 per cent in 2024, adding that most of the killings occurred due to old enmity, domestic dispute and property related differences while few others included seven killed during dacoity incidents and two more in extortion cases.
Thirty-seven alleged criminals were killed in encounters with police while 30 others were left disabled.
The DPO said that police were able to resolve many blind cases and a dozen accused involved in these cases were arrested. Illegal arms recovery included 10 Kalashnikovs, 71 guns, 31 rifles, 750 pistols, 10 carbines, and 13 revolvers.
Over 1,083kg narcotics including 109 kilogram ice, 123kg heroin, 800kg hashish, 51 kilogram opium besides 57000 litres of alcohol were recovered while 106 distilleries were unearthed.
Police smashed 250 gangs and arrested 625 criminals during the year 2024, yielding recovery of looted/stolen valuables worth Rs 246.3 million, the spokesman concluded.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM1 minute ago
-
LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation1 minute ago
-
NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..1 minute ago
-
KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities2 minutes ago
-
Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki2 minutes ago
-
91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 20242 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 20242 minutes ago
-
CTP offered best services to citizens in 20242 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes12 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended12 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar12 minutes ago
-
Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed12 minutes ago