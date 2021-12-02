91 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 91 cases of coronavirus were reported from various part of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 46 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi and 10 from Multan.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases reached 443,195 with recovery of 424,941 patients in the province. The total number of active cases were 5,196 to date, he added.

During the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,024.

He said that 16,225 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.39 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.6 per centin the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 percent, Faisalabad 0.3 percent, Rawalpindi and Multan 0.8 percentand 0.1 percent in Gujranwala.