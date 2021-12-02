UrduPoint.com

91 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

91 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 91 cases of coronavirus were reported from various part of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 46 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi and 10 from Multan.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases reached 443,195 with recovery of 424,941 patients in the province. The total number of active cases were 5,196 to date, he added.

During the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,024.

He said that 16,225 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.39 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.6 per centin the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 percent, Faisalabad 0.3 percent, Rawalpindi and Multan 0.8 percentand 0.1 percent in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.