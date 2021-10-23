UrduPoint.com

91 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:45 PM

91 new corona positive cases reported in KP

Corona infection ratio is on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 91 new cases reported from the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Corona infection ratio is on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 91 new cases reported from the province.

According to health authorities, as many as 109 corona cases were reported on Friday.

The number of deaths reported in a single day is five and the number of recoveries during the same period is 156. The total number of tests conducted is 9975 while the tally of tests conducted so far is 3,209,421.

Four deaths were reported form Peshawar Division and one death was reported from Malakand Division.

