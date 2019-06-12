91 per cent work on 666 ongoing schemes completed: Waqas Khan

(@imziishan)

About 91 per cent work on 666 ongoing schemes completed and pending work will be completed by end of the current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :About 91 per cent work on 666 ongoing schemes completed and pending work will be completed by end of the current month.

This was stated by Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani during a briefing here on Wednesday while chairing a meeting.

He ordered officers for ensuring timely completion of work and said that there would be no compromise on quality of work.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Planning Quratul Ain and other officers were also present.