91 Police Officials Promoted

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

91 police officials promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, departmental promotion of officials in Punjab police is going on according to merit and rules and regulations.

In continuation of which, 91 more officials of Sahiwal and Multan region have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors and head constables. A Punjab police spokesman said that 27 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector, 40 constables were promoted to head constable rank in Sahiwal region. Similarly, in Multan region, twelve ASIs were promoted to sub-inspectors and twelve head constables were promoted to ASI rank.

Rank pinning ceremonies for all promoted personnel will be held soon.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and officials and directed them to perform their duties more diligently. He said that other districts and ranges should organize promotion boards and promote the officials as soon as possible. He said that departmental promotion is an important mean of raising the morale of the force, promotions should be completed on vacant posts with complete transparency.

