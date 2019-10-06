UrduPoint.com
91 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

91 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 91 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout the south Punjab in a day, an official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 109,000 units, MEPCO spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

