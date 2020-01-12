91 power-pilferers caught in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 91 power-pilferers during separate operations across South Punjab in one day, an official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 121,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.