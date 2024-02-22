91 Power Pilferers Nabbed Across MEPCO Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 91 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 91 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday.
The task force teams have raided various places and registered 46 new cases against power pilferers and 11 were caught with red-handed.
Recent Stories
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan
3 cops suspended over accused escape
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items12 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 45012 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended over accused escape12 minutes ago
-
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals16 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas16 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive11 minutes ago
-
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan11 minutes ago
-
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists11 minutes ago
-
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market11 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary11 minutes ago
-
Three-day Intl congress of soil science concluded at PMAS-AAUR11 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB44 minutes ago