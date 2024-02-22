91 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 91 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 91 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 46 new cases against power pilferers and 11 were caught with red-handed.

Over Rs 5.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.