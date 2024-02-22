Open Menu

91 Power Pilferers Nabbed Across MEPCO Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 91 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Thursday

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 46 new cases against power pilferers and 11 were caught with red-handed.

Over Rs 5.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

