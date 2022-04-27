UrduPoint.com

91 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 91 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs two million fine was imposed while FIRs were registered against 10 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

