91 Power pilferers nabbed During In A Day In South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams caught 91 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.
According to the official sources, MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region.
During the crackdown in the last 24 hours, the teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 91 power pilferers and registered FIRs against 65.
A sum of over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed on the pilferers out of which Rs over Rs 5,00,000 also recovered from the pilferers.
