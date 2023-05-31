91 profiteers penalized in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 81 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the district administration said that the price monitoring teams conducted surprise visits at various markets, hotels and restaurants and found 81 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs 99,000 was imposed on them.