91 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

Price control magistrates imposed fine on 91 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 91 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 91shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 111,000 on them.

