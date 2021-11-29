91 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed fine on 91 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 91 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 91shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 111,000 on them.