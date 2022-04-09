91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 242,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 242,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that the magistrates inspected 591 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.