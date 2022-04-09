UrduPoint.com

91 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:14 PM

91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 242,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 242,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that the magistrates inspected 591 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all ..

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all out

1 minute ago
 Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile ..

Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile test

2 minutes ago
 EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles ..

EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles on April 8 - Russian Customs

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE r ..

Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE residency for players

8 minutes ago
 Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan ..

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

24 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.