91 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 119,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here in during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.