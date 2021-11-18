UrduPoint.com

91 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 129,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers the on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

