91 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Police have conducted effective crackdown against motorcycle thieves, 41 bike lifter gang members were arrested last month.

According to police spokesman, police have also recovered 91 stolen motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

Race Course police held 10 bike lifters who were identified as Mohsin, Shahzad, Taimoor, Waqar, Nadeem, Waseem, Mohsin, Shahroz, Luqman, and Usman and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed 15 bike lifters including Bilal, Aman, Wajid, Jahanzeb, Shahid, Waqas, Rehman, Usman, Owais, Mohsin, Asif , Shahid, Saddam, Hasan and Saeed and recovered 24 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

While, Cantt Police arrested 04 bike lifters including Azizullah, Saqib, Khalid and Sohail and recovered 23 stolen motorcycles from them.

Following operation, R.A Bazar Police held 05 bike lifters Rehan, Azhar, Tauqeer, Ghulam Ali and Sohail and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles.

Westridge Police arrested 07 motorcycle thieves Hamad, Rafi, Amanullah, Rehan, Shehryar, Hamza and Mazhar and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that effective measures were being taken to prevent motorcycle theft. Due to best strategies which has been adopted, led to be reduction in motorcycle theft, he added.