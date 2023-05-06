UrduPoint.com

91 Wheat Smugglers Held In DG Khan Division

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Administration claimed to arrest 91 wheat smugglers and also impounded 378 vehicles being used in illegal transportation of wheat.

Since April 1st to May 5, the administration seized 4347 metric tonnes of wheat, said Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

Efforts are underway to meet wheat procurement targets. Nobody will be allowed to store wheat illegally. He added that 99 FIRs were also registered against the outlaws involved in hoarding and illegal transportation.

He directed staff to speed up the campaign in order to complete the targets.

