910 Tickets Issued, Rs 829,000 Fine Imposed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The traffic police issued 910 challans and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 8,29,000 on
violators of rules.
A crackdown was conducted across the district against those who were riding bikes without
number plates and helmets.
During the crackdown, 910 challans and Rs 8,29,400 fine were imposed on the violators.
On this occasion, DPO Faisal Shahzad said that strict legal action was being taken against
underage drivers.
The Traffic Police Awareness Wing is organizing workshops and seminars in various colleges
and universities to educate students about road safety and traffic rules.
DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad appealed to the citizens to fulfill their responsibility
and abide by the law.
