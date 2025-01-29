Open Menu

910 Tickets Issued, Rs 829,000 Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The traffic police issued 910 challans and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 8,29,000 on

violators of rules.

A crackdown was conducted across the district against those who were riding bikes without

number plates and helmets.

On this occasion, DPO Faisal Shahzad said that strict legal action was being taken against

underage drivers.

The Traffic Police Awareness Wing is organizing workshops and seminars in various colleges

and universities to educate students about road safety and traffic rules.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad appealed to the citizens to fulfill their responsibility

and abide by the law.

