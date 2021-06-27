91,041 cops vaccinated against corona so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani was informed here on Sunday that a total of 91,041 police officers above 30 years of age had been vaccinated against coronavirus so far and the process for vaccination of other police was under way without any break.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Police, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told the IGP that 19,815 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 25,016 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years had been vaccinated against the virus. He said that the process of vaccination of police in the age group of 30-40 years was under way in full swing and so far 46,210 officers and personnel in this age group had been vaccinated.