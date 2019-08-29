UrduPoint.com
911 Processions, 3210 Congregations In Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

As many as 911 religious processions and 3210 congregations would be held here across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 911 religious processions and 3210 congregations would be held here across the division.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated this while giving briefing to a delegation of Ittehad bain-ul-muslameen led by prayer leader, Badshahi mosque, Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at circuit house here on Thursday.

He said that the district administration completed all arrangements to maintain exemplary peace and interfaith harmony during the holy month of Muharram,adding that 'Peace committee' consisting various religious scholars was formed to spread message of peace.

He said as many as 8000 policemen would perform duty,adding that 1130 metal detectors, 735 CCTV cameras, 132 walk-through gates would be installed.

Syed Muhammad Ali Gerdezi, Shafqat Husnain Bhutta, Farooq Khan Saeedi, Mazeen Chawan, Moulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Masood Qasim, Syed Nu Bahar Shah,RPO Waseem Syal, Additional Commissioner and others were also present on the occasion.

