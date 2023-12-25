Open Menu

9140 Nomination Papers Filed In Sindh

December 25, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Monday said that a total of 9140 nomination papers had been received in the province for the upcoming general elections 2024 and the scrutiny process for the same would continue till December 30.

Out of 9140 nomination papers, 2555 forms were submitted for 61 general seats of the National Assembly and 6585 for 130 general seats of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said in a statement.

He said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue till December 30.

He said directed the all candidates to strictly adhere to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sharifullah said that the ECP was ready to fulfill its constitutional responsibility, and would use all resources for the conduct of fair, free and transparent elections.

