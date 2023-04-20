9148 police officials, personnel to be deployed for security on Eid across South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Maqsood-ul-Hasan, issued orders to ensure special security arrangements for 'Chand Raat' and Eid-ul-Fitr prayer across the region.

A control room has been set up at South Punjab police office while as many as 9148 officials and jawans have been deployed for security at mosques and worship places of all schools of thought across South Punjab.

He directed the South Punjab police to perform their duties with integrity and zeal on Eid as the safety of lives and property of the masses was the top priority of the police.

He further ordered to investigate all cases of murder, attempts to murder at police stations of the respective districts and take effective preventive action between the two parties where there is old enmity or if possibility of high tension.