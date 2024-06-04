915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since January 1989 in IIOJK

The Indian occupation forces have martyred 915 children in their unabated acts of state terrorism over the last 35 years in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

The Research Section of the Kashmir Media Service, in a report released on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, revealed that 915 children were among the 96,310 Kashmiris martyred by the Indian troops from January 1, 1989, till date, while 107,960 children were orphaned in the territory during the period due to killing of their parents.

The report further stated that thousands of people, including schoolchildren, were also injured by pellets, bullets, and teargas shells fired by the Indian troops, police, and paramilitary forces.

Hundreds of persons, including teenagers, had lost eyesight in one or both eyes due to pellet, PAVA, and teargas shell injuries since 2010 in the territory.

Hundreds of boys and girls aged below 19 were martyred during cordon and search operations and fake encounters, while a large number of boys under the age of 19 were facing illegal detentions under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India, it added.