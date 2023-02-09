915 citizens facilitated through Police Khidmat centers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Police Khidmat Centres of Islamabad Capital Police provided transparent and expeditious services to the citizens and facilitated 915 persons during the last 24 hours.

A police official said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure maximum facilities for the citizens of Islamabad.

Police Khidmat Centers issued character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

These centers issued 121 character certificates, 428 general police verification reports, 46 reports of missing documents and 52 vehicle verification reports while 175 foreigners, 85 tenants, and eight domestic employees were registered.

There is a Police mobile facilitation van service, in addition to Khidmat Centers set up in various areas and sectors, including F-6, G-10/4 H-11, Bani Gala, and Swan Garden while different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

"Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners", the official said.