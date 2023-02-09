UrduPoint.com

915 Citizens Facilitated Through Police Khidmat Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

915 citizens facilitated through Police Khidmat centers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Police Khidmat Centres of Islamabad Capital Police provided transparent and expeditious services to the citizens and facilitated 915 persons during the last 24 hours.

A police official said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure maximum facilities for the citizens of Islamabad.

Police Khidmat Centers issued character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

These centers issued 121 character certificates, 428 general police verification reports, 46 reports of missing documents and 52 vehicle verification reports while 175 foreigners, 85 tenants, and eight domestic employees were registered.

There is a Police mobile facilitation van service, in addition to Khidmat Centers set up in various areas and sectors, including F-6, G-10/4 H-11, Bani Gala, and Swan Garden while different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

"Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners", the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicle Bani Nasir Van FIR Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.