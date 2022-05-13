UrduPoint.com

916 People Arrested Over One Dish Law Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:12 PM

916 people arrested over one dish law violation

Punjab Police spokesperson said here on Friday that 480 cases were registered and 916 people arrested across Punjab over violation of the One Dish and Marriage Function Act during the current year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Police spokesperson said here on Friday that 480 cases were registered and 916 people arrested across Punjab over violation of the One Dish and Marriage Function Act during the current year so far.

He said that 234 cases were registered against those resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and 466 persons were arrested.

Also, 147 cases were registered against violators of the Sound System Act and 402 persons were detained. Over violation of the one dish law, 55 cases were registered and 41 persons were arrested.

The police spokesperson said that 1,06 cases over violation of the Marriage Function Act were registered in Lahore, and 59 persons were arrested.On the directions of the IGP Punjab, action would be taken against the violators of one dish and other laws at wedding ceremonies across the province, he warned.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Punjab Marriage

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court orders to place Baloch studen ..

Islamabad High Court orders to place Baloch students' complaints before commissi ..

22 seconds ago
 CM Sindh vows to protect Karachi's economic intere ..

CM Sindh vows to protect Karachi's economic interest by thwarting anti-state ele ..

23 seconds ago
 Riga City Council Votes to Demolish Monument to Li ..

Riga City Council Votes to Demolish Monument to Liberators in Riga

25 seconds ago
 Tax collection by Sindh Excise Dept surpasses Rs.1 ..

Tax collection by Sindh Excise Dept surpasses Rs.110 billion during July-April 2 ..

27 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of polio task force

Commissioner chairs meeting of polio task force

10 minutes ago
 Light rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, Kas ..

Light rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, Kashmir; heat wave to persist in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.