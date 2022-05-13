916 people arrested over one dish law violation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Police spokesperson said here on Friday that 480 cases were registered and 916 people arrested across Punjab over violation of the One Dish and Marriage Function Act during the current year so far.

He said that 234 cases were registered against those resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and 466 persons were arrested.

Also, 147 cases were registered against violators of the Sound System Act and 402 persons were detained. Over violation of the one dish law, 55 cases were registered and 41 persons were arrested.

The police spokesperson said that 1,06 cases over violation of the Marriage Function Act were registered in Lahore, and 59 persons were arrested.On the directions of the IGP Punjab, action would be taken against the violators of one dish and other laws at wedding ceremonies across the province, he warned.