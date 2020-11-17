UrduPoint.com
91,685 Bikers Fined During Ongoing Year For Riding Without Helmets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 91,685 fine tickets to motorcyclists during the ongoing year for driving their bikes without helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 91,685 fine tickets to motorcyclists during the ongoing year for driving their bikes without helmets.

According to police spokesman, ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and checking those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 91,685 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists during the current year driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained. He appealed the parents not to allow their underage children to drive bikes.

