917 fined in crackdown against encroachment mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have fined 917 persons in crackdown against encroachment mafia in different sectors of the city during the period of last one month, said a press release issued here Sunday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Office (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat, the City Traffic Police directed the people for removal of encroachments voluntarily and for this purpose, also distributed pamphlets inscribed with statements regarding hardships created due to encroachments.

The failure of the encroachment mafia in voluntarily removal of their encroachments prompted the Traffic Police conducted operation in various sectors and apprehended 917 persons and imposed cash penalties on them.

Similarly, 192 motorcycles that were parked in no-parking zone of the city have been impounded at Motorcycle Terminal.

The CTO asked encroachment mafia for removal of encroachments voluntarily otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

He said, encroachments created severe hardships for transporters and passersby and urged upon the people to park their motorcycles and vehicles in parking stands.

He further warned that the vehicles and motorcycles of the violators would be locked up in terminal.

Abbas Majeed Marwat further directed traffic authorities to continue operation against encroachment mafia without showing leniency with anyone,