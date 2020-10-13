917 shops sealed over violation of Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed 917 shops over violation of Covid-19 preventive standard operation procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected various bazaars of Peshawar Cantonment and on violation of SOPs sealed busy shopping markets including Jinnah Street, Khanis Plaza, Cantonment Plaza, Mustafa Market, Rehman Square Market, Makkah Market, New Cantonment board Plaza and Cantonment Commercial Plaza, said a press release issued here.

Similarly, the officials of the district administration also sealed Hassan Market at Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) Bazaar and Hamayun Market Mathani over violation of coronavirus preventive SOPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that shops of the sealed plazas were continuously violating the SOPs and despite notices, face masks were not being used there that prompted district administration to seal them.

The administration has further urged upon both trading community and general public to avoid public gathering and following of the officially announced SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceeding would be initiated against them.