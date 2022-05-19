917,285 children to be administered anti-polio drops

A Week-long Anti-Polio drive would commence to administer polio vaccination drops to immunize the children against polio in the entire district on May 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A Week-long Anti-Polio drive would commence to administer polio vaccination drops to immunize the children against polio in the entire district on May 23.

Over 3,000 mobile teams would go door-to-door during the campaign and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Tahir Farooq said while chairing a meeting here Thursday.

The DC said he would inaugurate the polio campaign by vaccinating a child at the District Health Authority office, Khayban e Sir Syed.

Tahir informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

In addition, " 321 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops".

He said that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams have also been deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Tahir said the concerned department had taken all possible steps to make the campaign a success, and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

The DC urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target."