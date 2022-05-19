UrduPoint.com

917,285 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 06:32 PM

917,285 children to be administered anti-polio drops

A Week-long Anti-Polio drive would commence to administer polio vaccination drops to immunize the children against polio in the entire district on May 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A Week-long Anti-Polio drive would commence to administer polio vaccination drops to immunize the children against polio in the entire district on May 23.

Over 3,000 mobile teams would go door-to-door during the campaign and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Tahir Farooq said while chairing a meeting here Thursday.

The DC said he would inaugurate the polio campaign by vaccinating a child at the District Health Authority office, Khayban e Sir Syed.

Tahir informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign.

In addition, " 321 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops".

He said that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams have also been deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Tahir said the concerned department had taken all possible steps to make the campaign a success, and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

The DC urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target."

Related Topics

Polio Mobile May All From

Recent Stories

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

9 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolence Meeting in the Memory of La ..

35 minutes ago
 Five new corona cases reported in RWP

Five new corona cases reported in RWP

15 seconds ago
 Man killed in Khar Bazar

Man killed in Khar Bazar

16 seconds ago
 NGOs to create awareness about heatstroke

NGOs to create awareness about heatstroke

18 seconds ago
 WHO authorises China's CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine ..

WHO authorises China's CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.