917,285 children to receive anti-Polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 917,285 children less than five years would be vaccinated against the crippling Polio virus during a week-long drive commencing from January 16 in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr. Ansar Ishaq, told APP that 3,787 polio teams would go door-to-door while 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive.

In addition, " 320 fix centres will be set up to administer drops".

Ansar added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

To overcome Vitamin A deficiency in children, blue capsules would be given to children 6 to 11 months with a dose of 100,000 IU, while red pills with a high amount of 200,000 IU would be given to children 12 to 59 months, he added.

The CEO said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so the set target can be achieved." He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

